Joseph Bramlett enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Joseph Bramlett at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Bramlett's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Bramlett has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Bramlett has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
48
-4
$21,360
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
48
-4
$19,439
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
