How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joshua Creel enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Creel's Statistics
- Creel has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
70
+8
$16,320
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
