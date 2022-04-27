How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Creel enters play in Vallarta, Mexico looking for better results April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Creel's Statistics

Creel has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 70 +8 $16,320 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +10 $0

