Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joshua Creel enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Creel's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
74
+5
$14,381
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
