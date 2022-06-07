Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 9-12

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Creel enters play in Toronto, Canada looking for better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his last outing, the AT&T Byron Nelson

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Creel's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 74 +5 $14,381 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0

