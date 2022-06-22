How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament, Joshua Creel missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada. He'll be after better results June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Creel's Statistics

Creel has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 74 +5 $14,381 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0

