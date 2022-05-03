How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Creel hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 74th-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Creel's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 74 +5 $14,381 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 70 +8 $16,320 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +6 $0

