How to Watch Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Joshua Creel hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 74th-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Creel's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Creel has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Creel has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
74
+5
$14,381
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
70
+8
$16,320
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+6
$0
