How to Watch JT Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a ninth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.
How to Watch JT Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Poston struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)