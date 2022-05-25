How to Watch JT Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a ninth-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland his last time in competition.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Poston struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Colonial Country Club in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0

