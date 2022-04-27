Skip to main content

How to Watch JT Poston at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, JT Poston is in 61st position with a score of -1.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Mexico Open

Poston's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Poston has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

3

-12

$330,857

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

41

-4

$30,530

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-1

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+9

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
