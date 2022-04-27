How to Watch JT Poston at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, JT Poston is in 61st position with a score of -1.
How to Watch JT Poston at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Poston's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Poston has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)