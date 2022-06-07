How to Watch JT Poston at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2018; Fort Worth, TX, USA; JT Poston plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Fort Worth Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 37th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.

How to Watch JT Poston at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857

Regional restrictions apply.