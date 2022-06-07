How to Watch JT Poston at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 37th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.
How to Watch JT Poston at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Poston has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
