How to Watch JT Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course June 2- 5, JT Poston will look to improve upon his last performance in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot +10 and placed 65th at Colonial Country Club.
How to Watch JT Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Poston finished 65th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
