How to Watch JT Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston hits out of the 7th bunker during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course June 2- 5, JT Poston will look to improve upon his last performance in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2021, he shot +10 and placed 65th at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Poston finished 65th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530

Regional restrictions apply.