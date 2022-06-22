How to Watch JT Poston at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Travelers Championship in 2020, failing to make the cut. The No. 162 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- Poston failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
9
-2
$218,250
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
