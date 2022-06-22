How to Watch JT Poston at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston tees off the 7th hole during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Travelers Championship in 2020, failing to make the cut. The No. 162 player in golf looks for better results this time around at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Poston failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 9 -2 $218,250 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0

