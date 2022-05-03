How to Watch JT Poston at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
JT Poston seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 26th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2021.
How to Watch JT Poston at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Poston's Statistics
- Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- The last time Poston golfed this course (2018), he finished 27th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
How To Watch
