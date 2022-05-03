How to Watch JT Poston at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; JT Poston hits out of the 7th bunker during the first round of the Houston Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

JT Poston seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. He took 26th at the par-71 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2021.

How to Watch JT Poston at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Poston's Statistics

Poston has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Poston has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

The last time Poston golfed this course (2018), he finished 27th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 41 -4 $30,530 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.