How to Watch Justin Harding at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Harding is in 38th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Justin Harding at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Harding's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Harding has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Harding has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
19
-4
$109,000
Time
/EST
