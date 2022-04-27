How to Watch Justin Lower at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Justin Lower plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Justin Lower missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Justin Lower at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Lower's Statistics

Lower has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +9 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 35 -7 $20,165 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 64 +6 $17,280 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0

