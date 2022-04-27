How to Watch Justin Lower at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Justin Lower missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas. He'll be after a better outcome April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
64
+6
$17,280
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
