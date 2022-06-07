How to Watch Justin Lower at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Justin Lower plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Lower enters play in Toronto, Canada seeking better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

How to Watch Justin Lower at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Lower's Statistics

Lower has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 31 +2 $55,013 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 64 -2 $15,768 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.