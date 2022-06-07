How to Watch Justin Lower at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower enters play in Toronto, Canada seeking better results June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
How to Watch Justin Lower at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)