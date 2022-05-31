How to Watch Justin Lower at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower enters play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 after a 46th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Lower's Statistics
- Lower will look to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Lower has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Lower has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- Lower did not make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2014).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
