How to Watch Justin Lower at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Lower will compete in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 35th-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Lower has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
31
+2
$55,013
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
