How to Watch Justin Lower at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Justin Lower concluded the weekend at -2, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 looking for better results.
How to Watch Justin Lower at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Lower's Statistics
- Lower has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
64
-2
$15,768
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+9
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
35
-7
$20,165
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
64
+6
$17,280
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
