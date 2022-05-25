How to Watch Justin Rose at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the tenth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Justin Rose carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for better results.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Rose's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Rose has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

The last time Rose competed at this course (2021), he placed 20th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 62 -2 $19,227

