How to Watch Justin Rose at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Justin Rose carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge trying for better results.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Rose's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Rose has finished below par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- The last time Rose competed at this course (2021), he placed 20th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
62
-2
$19,227
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
