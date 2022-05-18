How to Watch Justin Rose at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 24, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jordan Spieth reacts to missing a putt on #16 and losing the match to Justin Rose on the second round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed eighth in this tournament a year ago, Justin Rose has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Rose's Statistics

Rose has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Rose has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 62 -2 $19,227 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open 6 -13 $265,020

