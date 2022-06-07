How to Watch Justin Rose at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Justin Rose plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Rose's Statistics

Rose has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 26 - $97,111 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

