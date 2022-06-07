How to Watch Justin Rose at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Rose takes to the links in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Rose's Statistics
- Rose has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Rose has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)