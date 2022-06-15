How to Watch Justin Rose at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Justin Rose reacts after missing a putt at the first hole during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Rose will compete June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he took fourth in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -14 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Justin Rose at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rose's Statistics

Rose has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +8 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.