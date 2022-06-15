How to Watch Justin Rose at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Rose will compete June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he took fourth in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -14 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Justin Rose at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rose's Statistics
- Rose has finished below par four times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Rose has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+8
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)