How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting -2 to win the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Thomas' Statistics
- Thomas enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.
- Thomas has made the cut 21 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 13 rounds, Thomas has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 13 rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Thomas finished 40th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-2
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)