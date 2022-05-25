Skip to main content

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 14th holeduring the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 14th holeduring the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas competes in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting -2 to win the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Thomas' Statistics

  • Thomas enters this tournament with two straight top-five placements.
  • Thomas has made the cut 21 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Over his last 13 rounds, Thomas has finished below par 11 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score six times in his last 13 rounds.
  • Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
  • In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Thomas finished 40th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

1

-2

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

5

-23

$336,700

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

35

-6

$38,171

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

8

-1

$450,000

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

3

-16

$460,200

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 12, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Bill Haas plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Matt Jones hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Matt Jones at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Billy Horschel at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan watches his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Cheng Tsung Pan at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Beau Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the eighth tee during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Christiaan Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Alex Smalley plays his shot on the 12th tee during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Alex Smalley at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Max Homa hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Max Homa at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kurt Kitayama plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kurt Kitayama at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 26-29

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy