How to Watch Justin Thomas at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a fifth-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Thomas' Statistics
- Thomas has qualified for the weekend 20 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Thomas has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Thomas has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
3
-16
$460,200
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
