May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Justin Thomas putts on the 9th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch after a fifth-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Thomas' Statistics

Thomas has qualified for the weekend 20 times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Thomas has carded an under-par score in six straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Thomas has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 3 -16 $460,200 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

