How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Justin Thomas looks for a better result in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 20th shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Thomas' Statistics

Over his last 11 rounds, Thomas has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 11 rounds.

Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 1 -5 $2,700,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 8 -1 $450,000

