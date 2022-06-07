How to Watch Justin Thomas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas looks for a better result in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 20th shooting -7 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Thomas' Statistics
- Over his last 11 rounds, Thomas has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 11 rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 11 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-5
$2,700,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
8
-1
$450,000
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
