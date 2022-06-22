Justin Thomas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas enters the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 37th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Thomas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thomas has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2020, Thomas missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
37
+7
$75,916
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-5
$2,700,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
