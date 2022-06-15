How to Watch Justin Thomas at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Justin Thomas looks for a higher finish in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 19th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Justin Thomas at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Thomas' Statistics
- Thomas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Thomas has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score five times in his last 10 rounds.
- Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
3
-15
$600,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
1
-5
$2,700,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
5
-23
$336,700
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
35
-6
$38,171
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)