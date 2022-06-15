How to Watch Justin Thomas at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Justin Thomas watches his birdie putt drop into the cup on the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Thomas looks for a higher finish in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 19th shooting +2 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Justin Thomas at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Thomas' Statistics

Thomas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Thomas has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score five times in his last 10 rounds.

Thomas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 3 -15 $600,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 1 -5 $2,700,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 5 -23 $336,700 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 35 -6 $38,171

