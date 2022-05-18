How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keegan Bradley looks for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship after he placed 17th shooting E in this tournament a year ago at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
5
-9
$820,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
