How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Keegan Bradley plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley will compete June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he placed 48th in the PGA Championship, shooting +6 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bradley's Statistics

Bradley has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Bradley has two top-10 finishes in his last 11 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 33rd.

Bradley has made the cut seven times in his last 11 events at this course.

The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Bradley missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $35,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 5 -9 $820,000

Regional restrictions apply.