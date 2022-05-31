How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keegan Bradley will compete June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his last tournament he placed 48th in the PGA Championship, shooting +6 at Southern Hills Country Club.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished below par six times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Bradley has two top-10 finishes in his last 11 trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is 33rd.
- Bradley has made the cut seven times in his last 11 events at this course.
- The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Bradley missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$35,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
5
-9
$820,000
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
