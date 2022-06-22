How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Keegan Bradley posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Bradley has finished below par four times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
How To Watch
