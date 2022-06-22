How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Jon Rahm (left) and Keegan Bradley walk across the bridge toward the 10th tee box during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Keegan Bradley posted a seventh-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Bradley's Statistics

Bradley has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Bradley has finished below par four times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350

