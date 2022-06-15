How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Keegan Bradley concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 37th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
