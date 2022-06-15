How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 8, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Keegan Bradley looks on as Max Homa lines up his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Keegan Bradley concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 37th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Bradley's Statistics

Bradley will seek to make the cut for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Bradley has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.

Bradley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 8 -9 $234,350 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0

