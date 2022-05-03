How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keegan Bradley looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship after he finished 18th shooting -1 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Keegan Bradley at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Bradley's Statistics
- Bradley has carded an under-par score in nine straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished below par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Bradley last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017 and placed fifth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
8
-9
$234,350
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
5
-9
$820,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
11
E
$291,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)