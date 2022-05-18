Skip to main content

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 21, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; Keith Mitchell putts on the first green during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the PGA Championship

Mitchell's Statistics

  • Mitchell has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Mitchell has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

76

-8

$17,381

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+3

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

13

-6

$327,222

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

61

+10

$26,040

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

9

-2

$194,000

How To Watch

May
18
2022

PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
