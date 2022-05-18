How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keith Mitchell hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Mitchell has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
