How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Keith Mitchell hits the links May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Craig Ranch following a 76th-place finish in the AT&T Byron Nelson in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Mitchell has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000

