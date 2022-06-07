How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 9-12, Keith Mitchell will aim to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2018, he shot -6 and placed 65th at Muirfield Village GC.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)