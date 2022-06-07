How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Keith Mitchell plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links June 9-12, Keith Mitchell will aim to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2018, he shot -6 and placed 65th at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Toronto, Canada

Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell will seek to make the cut for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 26 - $97,111

