How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Keith Mitchell plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitchell's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Mitchell has an average finish of 35th in his recent stops at this course.

Mitchell has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four events at Muirfield Village GC.

The last time Mitchell golfed this course (2020), he placed 22nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

Regional restrictions apply.