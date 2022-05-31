How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keith Mitchell hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a 34th-place finish in the PGA Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mitchell's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Mitchell has an average finish of 35th in his recent stops at this course.
- Mitchell has played well enough to make the cut in two of his last four events at Muirfield Village GC.
- The last time Mitchell golfed this course (2020), he placed 22nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)