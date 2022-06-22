How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Keith Mitchell finished the weekend at -10, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Mitchell failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
76
-8
$17,381
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)