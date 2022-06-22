How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Keith Mitchell hits his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Keith Mitchell finished the weekend at -10, good for a seventh-place finish. He competes in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell will try to make the cut for the fifth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished below par seven times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Mitchell has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Mitchell failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 76 -8 $17,381 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.