How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Keith Mitchell hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 13th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mitchell's Statistics
- Mitchell has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Mitchell has finished below par four times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Mitchell failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
13
-6
$327,222
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
9
-2
$194,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
10
-12
$198,850
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
12
-12
$193,575
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)