How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Keith Mitchell plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Keith Mitchell hits the links in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 after a 13th-place finish in THE PLAYERS Championship in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Keith Mitchell at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Mitchell's Statistics

Mitchell has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Mitchell has finished below par four times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Mitchell failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 13 -6 $327,222 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 9 -2 $194,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 -12 $198,850 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 12 -12 $193,575

