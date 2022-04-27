How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Valero Texas Open, Kelly Kraft struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Kraft's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kraft has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kraft has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
