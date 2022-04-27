How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

At the Valero Texas Open, Kelly Kraft struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC San Antonio (Oaks). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Mexico Open April 28 - May 1 in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Kraft's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kraft has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kraft has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0

