How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft looks for a better result in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he placed 71st shooting +10 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Kraft's Statistics

Kraft has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 49 +7 $23,490 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

