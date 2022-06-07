How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft looks for a better result in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open after he placed 71st shooting +10 in this tournament a year ago at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Kraft's Statistics
- Kraft has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0

How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
