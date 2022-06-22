How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft will compete in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 after a 13th-place finish in Toronto, Canada at the RBC Canadian Open.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Kraft's Statistics
- Kraft has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kraft has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Kraft failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC River Highlands (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
49
+7
$23,490
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
