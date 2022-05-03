How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kelly Kraft enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 15th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Kraft's Statistics
- Kraft has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last eight rounds, Kraft has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Kraft has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Kraft missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
