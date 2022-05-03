How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Kelly Kraft chips onto the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Kraft enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta after a 15th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the last tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Kelly Kraft at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Kraft's Statistics

Kraft has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last eight rounds, Kraft has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Kraft has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018, Kraft missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317

