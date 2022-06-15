How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Chappell looks for a better result in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 65th shooting +22 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Chappell's Statistics
- Chappell has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Chappell has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
62
+13
$19,800
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)