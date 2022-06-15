How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; James Hahn (left) and Kevin Chappell (right) wait to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Chappell looks for a better result in the 2022 U.S. Open after he finished 65th shooting +22 in this tournament a year ago at The Country Club of Brookline.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:

Chappell's Statistics

Chappell has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Chappell has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 62 +13 $19,800 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705

