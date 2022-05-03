How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; James Hahn (left) and Kevin Chappell (right) wait to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 41st in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Chappell has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.

How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chappell's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Chappell didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 15 -10 $56,425 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 43 -4 $26,705 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

