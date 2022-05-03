How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 41st in this tournament a year ago, Kevin Chappell has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship in Potomac, Maryland May 5- 8.
How to Watch Kevin Chappell at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Chappell's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Chappell didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
43
-4
$26,705
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
