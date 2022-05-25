May 20, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kisner enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 32 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Kisner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kisner has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Kisner last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600

