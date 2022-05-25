How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Kisner enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 32 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in his last outing, the PGA Championship
Kevin Kisner at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Kisner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kisner has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Kisner last played this course in 2021, placing 40th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
