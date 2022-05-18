How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 27, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Kisner misses his putt on the 6th during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kevin Kisner struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's looking for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Kisner's Statistics

Kisner has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 4 -10 $980,000

