How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the AT&T Byron Nelson, Kevin Kisner struggled, missing the cut at TPC Craig Ranch. He's looking for better results in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Kisner's Statistics
- Kisner has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
4
-10
$980,000

