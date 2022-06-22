How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Kisner, the No. 31 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Kisner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kisner has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kisner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Kisner finished fifth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
