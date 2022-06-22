How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kevin Kisner plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kisner, the No. 31 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Kisner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kisner has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kisner has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Kisner finished fifth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

