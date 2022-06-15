Kevin Kisner at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kevin Kisner putts on the 18th green during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kisner finished 55th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +9 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Kisner's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Kisner has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 44 +9 $51,000

Regional restrictions apply.