Kevin Kisner at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Kisner finished 55th in the U.S. Open in 2021, shooting a +9 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 16-19 at The Country Club of Brookline in Brookline, Massachusetts.
How to Watch Kevin Kisner at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Kisner's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Kisner has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kisner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
44
+9
$51,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)