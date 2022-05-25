How to Watch Kevin Na at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kevin Na carded a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Kevin Na at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Na's Statistics
- Na has made the cut in four straight events.
- Na has finished below par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time Na played this course (2021), he finished 32nd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+14
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)