How to Watch Kevin Na at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Kevin Na hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Kevin Na carded a 23rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Na's Statistics

Na has made the cut in four straight events.

Na has finished below par eight times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time Na played this course (2021), he finished 32nd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +14 $0

Regional restrictions apply.