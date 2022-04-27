How to Watch Kevin Na at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Na is in 61st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Kevin Na at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Na's Statistics
- Na has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+14
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)