How to Watch Kevin Na at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Na tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Na is in 61st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the Mexico Open

Na's Statistics

  • Na has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
  • Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

26

-7

$54,844

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

14

+2

$225,333

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+14

$0

February 17-20

The Genesis Invitational

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
