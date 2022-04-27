How to Watch Kevin Na at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Kevin Na tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Na is in 61st position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV

Na's Statistics

Na has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.

Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +14 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.