In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Kevin Na finished the weekend at -6, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 looking for a higher finish.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club

Na's Statistics

Na has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Na has finished below par 10 times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +14 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

