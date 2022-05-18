How to Watch Kevin Na at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico, Kevin Na finished the weekend at -6, good for a 42nd-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 looking for a higher finish.
How to Watch Kevin Na at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Na's Statistics
- Na has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Na has finished below par 10 times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Na has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+14
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
