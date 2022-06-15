Kevin Na at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Kevin Na at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Kevin Na hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a seventh-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Na's Statistics
- Na will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.
- Na has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Na has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
