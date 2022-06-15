Kevin Na at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Kevin Na at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 13, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Kevin Na practices on the driving range during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Na hits the links in the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a seventh-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Kevin Na at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Na's Statistics

Na will seek to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight event.

Na has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Na has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333

Regional restrictions apply.